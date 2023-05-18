Senior Connect
Ex-Moore County EMS supervisor stole drugs from inventory, sheriff says

Debbie Jarrell King
Debbie Jarrell King
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) - A former Moore County EMS supervisor was arrested Wednesday after stealing hundreds of vials of drugs from the county’s inventory, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Debbie Jarrell King, 58, was a supervisor who worked for the Moore County Emergency Medical Services.

During the investigation, detectives learned that King took 110 vials of fentanyl, 116 vials of morphine and 15 vials of midazolam from the Moore County EMS inventory. The sheriff’s office said fentanyl and morphine are schedule II controlled substances and midazolam is a schedule IV controlled substance.

King was arrested and charged with:

  • 19 counts of larceny by employee
  • 19 counts of embezzle/divert controlled substance by registrant/employee
  • 18 counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud/forgery
  • 10 counts of trafficking opium or heroin by possession
  • Seven counts of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • Seven counts of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance
  • One count of simple possession schedule VI controlled substance

She received a $20,000 secured bond and will appear in court May 31.

