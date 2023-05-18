Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services halving adoption fees for dogs through Friday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its Animal Protective Services will be offering half-price adoption fees on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.

“Help us empty the shelter by adopting your new best doggie fur-friend. Adoptions will be $67.50 and a voucher is included,” states the announcement from the sheriff’s office.

The offer is in honor of National Rescue Dog Day and is only applicable towards the adoption of a dog. The shelter is located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shelter can be contacted at (910) 641-3945.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.