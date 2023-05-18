Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services halving adoption fees for dogs through Friday

(Credit: KFDA)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its Animal Protective Services will be offering half-price adoption fees on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19.

“Help us empty the shelter by adopting your new best doggie fur-friend. Adoptions will be $67.50 and a voucher is included,” states the announcement from the sheriff’s office.

The offer is in honor of National Rescue Dog Day and is only applicable towards the adoption of a dog. The shelter is located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The shelter can be contacted at (910) 641-3945.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

A group of cyclists hit the road for a memorial ride, honoring and remembering other cyclists...
International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists
South Columbus High School
Graduation ceremony dates announced for Columbus County Schools
Raising awareness about the presence of bicyclists on the road and emphasizing road-sharing...
Local groups partaking in ‘Ride of Silence’ to remember lives lost in bicycling accidents
Raising awareness about the presence of bicyclists on the road and emphasizing road-sharing...
Groups partaking in the ‘Ride of Silence’ to remember lives lost in bicycling accidents