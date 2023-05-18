Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Castle Hayne man has been charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer in Brunswick County.
According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ryan Michael Wiggins was arrested Wednesday by the Criminal Investigations-Special Crimes Unit.
“The arrest stems from a proactive investigation conducted by detectives with the BCSO Special Crimes Unit,” the post states.
