Car crashes into house in Winnabow

Car crash in Winnabow
Car crash in Winnabow(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators are currently at the scene of a car that crashed into a house on Town Creek Road in Winnabow.

According to a spokesperson with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the house was unoccupied when the incident occurred.

WECT’s crew on the scene witnessed one person being placed in handcuffs and moved into a law enforcement vehicle.

The NC State Highway Patrol is currently leading the investigation.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

