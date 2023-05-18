Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project aiming to connect veterans with support organizations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new project in Southeastern North Carolina is aiming to bring veteran support organizations together to reach more veterans who need help. Mental health has been a big part of the conversation recently, but the project is expanding efforts for things like education, employment, and finances.

More than 50 veteran support organizations came together to get this vision up and running and with a big veteran population in Southeastern North Carolina leaders say more needed to be done to help these men and women who have served our country.

The Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project is hoping veterans can overcome some daily challenges with their help.

“There’s also, you know, the vets who maybe got started off fine, but then, you know, ran into problems somewhere else somewhere along the line,” Jim Blair, president of the Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project, said. “And from the veteran’s point of view, sometimes it’s hard to match that need with the organization that’s out there to provide it and making sure the right resources are getting to those organizations that need the help.”

Blair says they’re also aiming to help active-duty military personnel who will soon be transitioning to civilian life.

Organization leaders met in Wilmington to talk about four key focus groups to meet the needs of these veterans.

“One is sort of the tribe, that’s a word with a big meaning in the community, because often you form this tribe, this band of brothers and friendships that you develop, and then you go out in the civilian world, and you still miss that tribe. We also have a group about [employment and] financials training, we have a group dealing with mental health and wellness. And then we have another group education and training,” Blair said.

Blair hopes their efforts will be the difference between success and failure for veterans who have already given so much.

“What we want to learn is, how can we help them and hopefully that’ll give a little more, you know, support and what they’re trying to do. So, they can go out there knowing that, you know, if they can’t quite figure out how to help this vet, we can help them or, you know, to make that public and give those guys the support they need.”

