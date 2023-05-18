Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project aiming to connect veterans with support organizations

Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project.
Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new project in Southeastern North Carolina is aiming to bring veteran support organizations together to reach more veterans who need help. Mental health has been a big part of the conversation recently, but the project is expanding efforts for things like education, employment, and finances.

More than 50 veteran support organizations came together to get this vision up and running and with a big veteran population in Southeastern North Carolina leaders say more needed to be done to help these men and women who have served our country.

The Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project is hoping veterans can overcome some daily challenges with their help.

“There’s also, you know, the vets who maybe got started off fine, but then, you know, ran into problems somewhere else somewhere along the line,” Jim Blair, president of the Cape Fear Veteran Resilience Project, said. “And from the veteran’s point of view, sometimes it’s hard to match that need with the organization that’s out there to provide it and making sure the right resources are getting to those organizations that need the help.”

Blair says they’re also aiming to help active-duty military personnel who will soon be transitioning to civilian life.

Organization leaders met in Wilmington to talk about four key focus groups to meet the needs of these veterans.

“One is sort of the tribe, that’s a word with a big meaning in the community, because often you form this tribe, this band of brothers and friendships that you develop, and then you go out in the civilian world, and you still miss that tribe. We also have a group about [employment and] financials training, we have a group dealing with mental health and wellness. And then we have another group education and training,” Blair said.

Blair hopes their efforts will be the difference between success and failure for veterans who have already given so much.

“What we want to learn is, how can we help them and hopefully that’ll give a little more, you know, support and what they’re trying to do. So, they can go out there knowing that, you know, if they can’t quite figure out how to help this vet, we can help them or, you know, to make that public and give those guys the support they need.”

For more information on the Cape Fear Veterans Resilience Project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Car crash in Winnabow
Car crashes into house in Winnabow

Latest News

Otter pups Stella, Mae, and Selene
Fort Fisher aquarium to hold Wild Ones celebration for otter pups
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch welcomed neighbors to...
Food Bank to hold ribbon-cutting for new facility at Greenfield Street
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
According to the NCDOT, the road is expected to remained closed until just before 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: NC 905 shut down near South Carolina border due to wreck