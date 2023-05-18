Senior Connect
Boiling Spring Lakes to host groundbreaking ceremony in June for dam reconstruction project

Officials view the damage to the dam in Boiling Spring Lakes
Officials view the damage to the dam in Boiling Spring Lakes
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes announced that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 17, for the city’s dam reconstruction project.

According to the release, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Dam site on Alton Lennon Road on the East Boiling Spring Road side of the dam.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Dam site on Alton Lennon Road on the East...
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sanford Dam site on Alton Lennon Road on the East Boiling Spring Road side of the dam.

