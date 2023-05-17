Wilmington Choral Society to host patriotic ‘America’s Favorite Songs’ concert at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Choral Society is performing a patriotic concert called ‘America’s Favorite Songs’ at the Wilson Center on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.

“Under the leadership of Byron Marshall, our director, we’ll do such songs as ‘God Bless America’, ‘God Bless the USA’, ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’, ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’,” Donald Bowers said.

The concert will also have a color guard and a patriotic salute to those in the audience who serve or have served the United States. A brass ensemble of 70-100 voices will be singing at the concert.

“We just thought it would be great, once again, to just bring back the America that we all know and love,” Bowers said. “We all live here, we all love to live here, and just celebrate it.”

The beginning of the second half of the concert will also host a large, surprise guest ensemble.

To purchase tickets, visit the society’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.