WECT’s Jon Evans wins Regional Edward R. Murrow award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT anchor Jon Evans has won a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in the podcast category.

The winning entry showcased Evans’ interview with Michelle Li, an award-winning journalist with a two-decade career in television news. Michelle’s graceful reaction to a viewer’s racist voicemail started a conversation about discrimination against Asian Americans and sparked the #VeryAsian movement.

Since 1971, RTDNA has handed out the prestigious honors in several categories related to electronic journalism. Of awards given to journalists, the Murrow awards are considered among the most respected journalism awards worldwide.

Former WECT anchor Michelle Li joins the ":1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast to talk about the racist voicemail she received that sparked the #VeryAsian movement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.