WECT's Jon Evans wins Regional Edward R. Murrow award

Michelle Li, former WECT News anchor and award-winning journalist, was the target of a racist...
Michelle Li, former WECT News anchor and award-winning journalist, was the target of a racist voicemail left by viewer of her current station in St. Louis. Michelle's response to the hatred has helped turn that ugly incident into something positive with the #VeryAsian movement. She discusses it all on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT anchor Jon Evans has won a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in the podcast category.

The winning entry showcased Evans’ interview with Michelle Li, an award-winning journalist with a two-decade career in television news. Michelle’s graceful reaction to a viewer’s racist voicemail started a conversation about discrimination against Asian Americans and sparked the #VeryAsian movement.

Since 1971, RTDNA has handed out the prestigious honors in several categories related to electronic journalism. Of awards given to journalists, the Murrow awards are considered among the most respected journalism awards worldwide.

Michelle Li: Turning a racist voicemail into the positive #VeryAsian movement
Former WECT anchor Michelle Li joins the ":1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast to talk about the racist voicemail she received that sparked the #VeryAsian movement.

