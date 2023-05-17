Senior Connect
Thomas Academy to hold 10th commencement ceremony for graduates

Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The 10th commencement ceremony for Thomas Academy will have 14 of the charter school’s students receiving diplomas on Saturday, June 10.

The ceremony of the Lake Waccamaw charter school will be held at the Leamon Rogers Memorial Chapel, marking the decade of the school’s seniors’ accomplishments and providing them words of wisdom as they move on to the next part of their lives.

“Graduation day is one of the biggest milestones and we are so excited to send these seniors off with a celebration worthy of the effort it’s taken to reach this day,” said Dr. Cathy Gantz, Principal of Thomas Academy. “Some of our boys and girls have had to overcome unbelievable challenges, but they are resilient and determined.”

Attendants will hear from guest speaker Joshaline Douglas, a former resident of BGHNC and a current social worker and published author who was featured in the 2023 Alumni Homecoming article for receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award.

“We’re so pleased that Joshaline will be joining us for the ceremony and look forward to hearing her perspective on the achievements of our students,” Gantz said. “I know they will find her words relatable and inspiring.”

