Southeastern Community College hosting job fair today

Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, NC
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College is scheduled to host a job fair on Wednesday, May 17, according to an announcement from the Columbus County Facebook page.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s Cartrette Building. Southeastern Community College is located at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville.

Job opportunities will be available in the following fields and from these employers:

  • Chadbourn Police Department
  • Fair Bluff Police Department
  • Lake Waccamaw Police Department
  • Tabor City Police Department
  • Whiteville Police Department
  • Southeastern Community College Campus Police
  • UNC Wilmington Police Department
  • Columbus Correctional Institution
  • Tabor Correctional Institution
  • Community Corrections
  • Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
  • Columbus County Government
  • North Carolina Highway Patrol
  • North Carolina Department of Transportation
  • Vocational Rehabilitation
  • UNC Hospitals
  • ReBuild NC

For more information, please contact the NCWorks Career Center of Columbus County at (910) 788-6378.

