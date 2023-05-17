Southeastern Community College hosting job fair today

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College is scheduled to host a job fair on Wednesday, May 17, according to an announcement from the Columbus County Facebook page.

According to the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s Cartrette Building. Southeastern Community College is located at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville.

Job opportunities will be available in the following fields and from these employers:

Chadbourn Police Department

Fair Bluff Police Department

Lake Waccamaw Police Department

Tabor City Police Department

Whiteville Police Department

Southeastern Community College Campus Police

UNC Wilmington Police Department

Columbus Correctional Institution

Tabor Correctional Institution

Community Corrections

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Columbus County Government

North Carolina Highway Patrol

North Carolina Department of Transportation

Vocational Rehabilitation

UNC Hospitals

ReBuild NC

For more information, please contact the NCWorks Career Center of Columbus County at (910) 788-6378.

