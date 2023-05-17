Southeastern Community College hosting job fair today
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College is scheduled to host a job fair on Wednesday, May 17, according to an announcement from the Columbus County Facebook page.
According to the announcement, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s Cartrette Building. Southeastern Community College is located at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville.
Job opportunities will be available in the following fields and from these employers:
- Chadbourn Police Department
- Fair Bluff Police Department
- Lake Waccamaw Police Department
- Tabor City Police Department
- Whiteville Police Department
- Southeastern Community College Campus Police
- UNC Wilmington Police Department
- Columbus Correctional Institution
- Tabor Correctional Institution
- Community Corrections
- Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
- Columbus County Government
- North Carolina Highway Patrol
- North Carolina Department of Transportation
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- UNC Hospitals
- ReBuild NC
For more information, please contact the NCWorks Career Center of Columbus County at (910) 788-6378.
