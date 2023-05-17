Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Prince Harry, Meghan say they were involved in car chase by ‘aggressive’ paparazzi

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers following a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving the event.

Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger reads the 30-20 senate vote to override Governor...
N.C. General Assembly overrides abortion bill veto
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged

Latest News

Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
‘True heroism:’ Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor including 2 NYPD cops killed during 911 call
LIVE: Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default
LIVE: Biden debt ceiling remarks