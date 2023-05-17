Otter from Fort Fisher aquarium undergoes surgery

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Asta, a 15-year-old Asian small-clawed otter from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday, May 17.

“Our hearts are with Asta,” a Facebook post from the aquarium states. “She will undergo surgery today at the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine.

“While recovering, she will be tucked away behind the scenes with son Ray for at least two weeks.”

According to the aquarium website, she is undergoing a hysterectomy after the results from a mass on Asta’s uterus came back as inconclusive.

