New Hanover Co. Register of Deeds’ downtown office now an official passport facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those wanting to travel internationally now can apply for a new passport through the New Hanover County Register of Deeds.

Passport appointments, which must be made through this portal, are available from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday at 320 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.

A staff member will help applicants submit the necessary information to the U.S. Department of State and also are equipped to take passport photos. Only new passport applications can be accepted. Renewal applications cannot be filed through the Register of Deeds at this time.

“I’m so grateful to our team who identified this as an additional service we could offer our community, and for their hard work to get our office certified as an agency to meet this need,” said Register of Deeds Morghan Collins. “We know appointments to file for a passport can sometimes be hard to get because the number of locations is limited and felt this was a great opportunity to provide our residents with another option to make traveling international easier and more accessible.”

All applications must be submitted in-person and individuals will need to bring the following information with them:

A completed Form DS-11

Original or certified evidence of U.S. Citizenship (U.S. birth certificate, previous passport, Certificate of Naturalization, Consular Report of Birth Abroad)

Valid government-issued identification

A recent 2″x2″ passport photo; or a photo can be taken on-site for $15

More information on the passport process, necessary documentation, payment options or making an appointment can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.