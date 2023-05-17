More than 100 dogs seized from Hertford County breeder

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in Hertford County say they have rescued more than a hundred dogs from a large-scale breeding operation.

The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society of the United States rescued the dogs over a two-day period.

The property is located on Pine Tops Road, southwest of Murfreesboro.

The Humane Society says a total of 114 dogs were found living in grim conditions. “These dogs were living in filth and in need of veterinary attention. Several dogs have open wounds or significant matting,” they said.

Sheriff Dexter Hayes said they have been carefully planning the rescue for the past two months. “We knew he had a large amount of dogs,” the sheriff said. “We didn’t have the adequate manpower or space to store these animals. "

The rescue began after deputies served a search warrant on the property. The dogs had no apparent access to food, nursing mothers and puppies were found throughout the property and they also found multiple dead puppies in a freezer, according to the organization.

The property owner, Terry Shinaberry, is a registered sex offender.

In 2014, Shinaberry had 60 dogs removed from his property.

Deputies sought help from the national organization after members of the community reported buying sick puppies from the man.

The sheriff’s office said Shinaberry is in the hospital and that once he is released “charges will be brought forthwith.”

“This has been a source of great concern in our community,” said Hayes. “I’d like to thank the Humane Society of the United States, our deputies and EMS for their assistance in ensuring the wellbeing of these animals, which is of utmost importance to our community, state and nation. We have already heard from members of the community who are grateful to know this is the start of a better life for the dogs rescued here today.”

