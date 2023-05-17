Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man wanted for Wallace vehicle break-ins

Wallace police today released surveillance photos of a man who tried to make purchases at the...
Wallace police today released surveillance photos of a man who tried to make purchases at the Wallace Walmart with stolen credit cards.(Wallace police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town hope you can help them track down a man who broke into three vehicles early Saturday.

Wallace police today released surveillance photos of the man who tried to make purchases at the Wallace Walmart with credit cards that were stolen from the vehicles.

The break-ins happened in the area of Wallace Urgent Care.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a medical mask. He was driving what appeared to be a black Chevy Equinox, police said.

Anyone with information on the man should call Wallace police at 910-285-2126.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services halving adoption fees for dogs through Friday
Debbie Jarrell King
Ex-Moore County EMS supervisor stole drugs from inventory, sheriff says
A group of cyclists hit the road for a memorial ride, honoring and remembering other cyclists...
International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists
International Ride of Silence, honoring injured or killed cyclists.
International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists
Car crash in Winnabow
Car crashes into house in Winnabow