Judge sets over $2M bond for Lumberton chase suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man faces nearly a dozen charges in connection to a chase last week.

The Lumberton Police Department released the list of charges that 39-year-old Karon Rorie faces.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon

Felony Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm)

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Failure to Head Blue Lights and Siren

Driving While Impaired

Reckless Driving To Endanger

Resisting Public Officer

Hit and Run Leaving Scene with Property Damage

Speeding

Lumberton police officers initiated a traffic stop last Thursday on a Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by Rorie.

Authorities said Rorie was the subject of a search warrant that was being executed by the Lumberton Police Department.

Police told Rorie to get out of the truck, but they said Rorie refused and instead drove off.

The chase lasted 35 minutes before the truck was disabled.

No one was hurt during the chase.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the ATF helped in the chase and taking Rorie into custody.

Rorie is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,020,000 bond.

