Judge sets over $2M bond for Lumberton chase suspect

Karon Rorie
Karon Rorie(Source: Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Lumberton man faces nearly a dozen charges in connection to a chase last week.

The Lumberton Police Department released the list of charges that 39-year-old Karon Rorie faces.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

  • Felony Possession of a Firearm By Convicted Felon
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official
  • Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana
  • Failure to Head Blue Lights and Siren
  • Driving While Impaired
  • Reckless Driving To Endanger
  • Resisting Public Officer
  • Hit and Run Leaving Scene with Property Damage
  • Speeding

Lumberton police officers initiated a traffic stop last Thursday on a Chevrolet Silverado that was being driven by Rorie.

Authorities said Rorie was the subject of a search warrant that was being executed by the Lumberton Police Department.

Police told Rorie to get out of the truck, but they said Rorie refused and instead drove off.

The chase lasted 35 minutes before the truck was disabled.

No one was hurt during the chase.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the ATF helped in the chase and taking Rorie into custody.

Rorie is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,020,000 bond.

