Intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive closed in Leland due to gas line puncture

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 that the intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive is closed at this time due to a gas line puncture in the area.

“Our officers have the intersection of Pungo Lake and Barcroft Lake Drive closed to ALL vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice. A gas line in the area has been punctured and certain residences in the area are being evacuated as a precautionary measure,” states the announcement from Leland PD.

Piedmont Natural Gas and Leland Fire/Rescue are currently at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area until the issue is cleared.

A representative with Leland Fire/Rescue told WECT personnel at the scene that a supply line for the neighborhood was struck by an excavator. Four homes in the nearby cul-de-sac were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.