Intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive closed in Leland due to gas line puncture

The Leland Police Department announced that the intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive is closed at this time due to a gas line puncture in the area.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 that the intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive is closed at this time due to a gas line puncture in the area.

“Our officers have the intersection of Pungo Lake and Barcroft Lake Drive closed to ALL vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice. A gas line in the area has been punctured and certain residences in the area are being evacuated as a precautionary measure,” states the announcement from Leland PD.

Piedmont Natural Gas and Leland Fire/Rescue are currently at the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area until the issue is cleared.

A representative with Leland Fire/Rescue told WECT personnel at the scene that a supply line for the neighborhood was struck by an excavator. Four homes in the nearby cul-de-sac were evacuated.

