Hwy 6: White Lake Water Festival ‘Fun in the Sun Fashion Show’ to feature local boutiques

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - This year’s White Lake Water Festival is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, and will offer plenty of fun, family-friendly activities and events for attendees.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, the Fun in the Sun Fashion Show will be held on the main stage at Goldston’s Beach, located at 1608 White Lake Drive.

“The fashion show is at 12 o’clock and we’re going to have boutiques and shops from Elizabethtown and White Lake that are participating, and they’re going to be showing off a lot of what they carry in their stores,” said Anna Stanley, manager of Resort Collection. “So just like here at Resort Collection, some of our souvenir t-shirts, White Lake t-shirts and flip flops and towels. So, I hope everybody comes and checks it out.”

WECT is taking Highway 6 to the White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 19. You can learn more about the festival and find other Highway 6 stories on our website.

To see a schedule of events for the 2023 White Lake Water Festival, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

