Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

High school student receives nearly $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges...
Taylor Herron has reportedly received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges across the country.(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi student has received nearly $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges.

Taylor Herron is set to graduate from the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program this month after attending Germantown High School to start her high school career.

She has reportedly received numerous state, regional and national awards for her work while receiving millions in scholarship offers.

According to MSA, Herron has received offers from colleges across the country from Savannah College of Art and Design to Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

“Make the effort to apply and don’t be scared to branch out. Make sure to stay in contact with your counselors and contacts at the schools you have applied to,” Herron said.

Herron is scheduled to graduate from MSA on May 26.

The soon-to-be high school grad said she will be heading west to continue her education at the Otis College of Art and Design in Southern California.

“Always be appreciative, humble and gracious,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
Walter Wade Ange
Man sentenced to more than five years for killing woman after crashing car into apartment
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Power line down at Shipyard Boulevard
Power restored for more than 1,500 customers after transformer blows near the State Port

Latest News

DEQ holding public input sessions on Flood Resiliency Blueprint
N.C. Senate votes to override abortion bill veto; House vote expected later tonight
N.C. Senate votes to override abortion bill veto; House vote expected later tonight
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match...
San Antonio Spurs win NBA draft lottery, chance to select Victor Wembanyama
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger reads the 30-20 senate vote to override Governor...
N.C. General Assembly overrides abortion bill veto