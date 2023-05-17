Senior Connect
Graduation ceremony dates announced for Columbus County Schools

South Columbus High School
South Columbus High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced the dates and times for its schools’ graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 17.

Per the announcement, ceremonies will be held at the following times:

  • Columbus Career and College Academy: Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at East Columbus High School
  • West Columbus High School: Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
  • South Columbus High School: Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m.
  • East Columbus Junior-Senior High School: Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

“All ceremonies will be available on CCS and school Facebook Pages, CCS YouTube, CCS Twitter, and the CCS Connect App,” states the announcement from Columbus County Schools.

CCS states that future announcements will provide more information concerning tickets for these ceremonies.

