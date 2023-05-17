First Alert Forecast: warm and muggy, then a cooler turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another warm, muggy day Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures well into the 80s. Variable clouds will sponsor a risk of spotty showers and isolated thundershowers, primarily later in the afternoon and evening.

Brisk northeasterly breezes will author a cooler change for Thursday: expect 70s for highs instead of 80s. Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday also includes a healthy coverage of clouds, a chance of patchy light rain, and a moderate to locally high risk of rip currents.

Look onward with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.