Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: warm and muggy, then a cooler turn

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another warm, muggy day Wednesday with afternoon high temperatures well into the 80s. Variable clouds will sponsor a risk of spotty showers and isolated thundershowers, primarily later in the afternoon and evening.

Brisk northeasterly breezes will author a cooler change for Thursday: expect 70s for highs instead of 80s. Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday also includes a healthy coverage of clouds, a chance of patchy light rain, and a moderate to locally high risk of rip currents.

Look onward with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus
One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger reads the 30-20 senate vote to override Governor...
N.C. General Assembly overrides abortion bill veto
Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged

Latest News

Another very warm day ahead in southeast NC with a risk of storms
First Alert Forecast: a balmy feel through Wednesday
Another very warm day ahead in southeast NC with a risk of storms
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening May 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, May 16, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. afternoon, May 16, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, May 16, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, May 16, 2023