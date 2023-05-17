Elizabethtown police searching for suspects in Walmart financial card fraud

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating people they say are involved in a financial card fraud case that occurred at Walmart on May 11.

Police provided photographs of a man and a woman on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information or who can identify the individuals can contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125.

