Elizabethtown police searching for suspects in Walmart financial card fraud
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating people they say are involved in a financial card fraud case that occurred at Walmart on May 11.
Police provided photographs of a man and a woman on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information or who can identify the individuals can contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.