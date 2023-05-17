Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes on I-40 near Exit 20 near Michael Jordan Fwy. and John Jay Burner Fwy.

According to the NCDOT live website, the crash occurred at approximately 3:51 p.m. The road is expected to reopen by 5:51 p.m.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

