Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes on I-40 near Exit 20 near Michael Jordan Fwy. and John Jay Burner Fwy.

According to the NCDOT live website, the crash occurred at approximately 3:51 p.m. The road is expected to reopen by 5:51 p.m.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger reads the 30-20 senate vote to override Governor...
N.C. General Assembly overrides abortion bill veto
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported

Latest News

Michelle Li, former WECT News anchor and award-winning journalist, was the target of a racist...
WECT’s Jon Evans wins Regional Edward R. Murrow award
Police provided photographs of a man and a woman on their Facebook page.
Elizabethtown police searching for suspects in Walmart financial card fraud
Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw
Thomas Academy to hold 10th commencement ceremony for graduates
Asta, a 15-year-old Asian small-clawed otter from the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher,...
Otter from Fort Fisher aquarium undergoes surgery