Community reacts to abortion restrictions that will soon become law in North Carolina

By Zach Solon
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A party-line vote in both the North Carolina House and Senate means abortions will soon be outlawed in North Carolina after 12 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.

Republicans used their supermajority in each chamber to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20.

Caitlin Connors with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says the law is a step in the right direction.

“This is really crucial for the state toward creating a culture of life,” said Connors. “And so, we applaud the lawmakers in the House and Senate.”

Connors also tout the significant investment in healthcare that will come from the legislation.

“Allocating $160 million for really vital services like paid parental leave for state employees, like childcare access, and many other things,” said Connors. “So, this is a big celebration, a big win in North Carolina, and a huge positive step forward for the state.”

Alison Kiser with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic says the new law is too regressive.

“It does impose an array of other restrictions that will severely limit abortion access even prior to 12 weeks,” said Kiser. “So, really, the bottom line is that it’s going to make it harder to get an abortion at any point in pregnancy.”

She is frustrated with Republican lawmakers who voted to override the veto.

“Some of these legislators in key districts lied to their constituents while they were running for office,” said Kiser. “They assured them that they would uphold the law as it was in North Carolina prior to yesterday, and they have betrayed their voters.”

New Hanover County Representative Ted Davis did not vote when the bill was passed but did vote to override the veto Tuesday. Last October, Davis said he supported abortion access up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“When SB20 came to the House floor for a vote, I was not present. By not voting for SB20 I did what I said and did not vote to change the present law. By not voting against SB20 I did not go against my fellow Caucus members,” Davis said in a statement after Tuesday’s vote.

Most of Senate Bill 20 will become law beginning July 1.

