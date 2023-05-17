Church World Service to hold Ukrainian Festival at Waterline Brewery in honor of refugees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington branch of Church World Service, an international humanitarian assistance organization, is hosting a Ukrainian Festival at the Waterline Brewery on Sunday, May 21, to honor civilians that have been displaced since the Russian invasion.

According to a press release from CWS, more than 8 million Ukrainian civilians have been displaced and the United States has admitted 271,000 Ukrainian refugees since the invasion began.

“We have been supporting Ukrainian refugees for the past four months in several different ways, including rent assistance, employment guidance, and emotional support. We are constantly amazed at their resilience and optimism in the face of traumatizing circumstances back home. But we don’t do this for Ukrainians only – we serve refugees and asylum-seekers from all over the world. The mission of CWS Wilmington is to work for a world where everyone has food, a voice, and a safe place to call home. Ukrainians need that, but so do Afghans, Syrians, Congolese, Burmese, and the millions on earth who are currently displaced,” Rev. Dr. Wesley Magruder, the CWS Wilmington Director, said.

Organizers say the hope for the festival is for Ukranians in Wilmington to show Americans celebrating and honoring their culture as well as refugees from other parts of the world in the community.

“This is a way for us to celebrate their presence among us. But secondly, I hope that those of us who have lived in Wilmington for a longer period of time to realize that diversity is good for all of us. Cultural diversity is fun, it’s exciting, it’s life-giving! This festival is an opportunity for us to celebrate different kinds of food, music, and dance – all of which makes our existence more colorful and vibrant,” Dr. Magruder said.

