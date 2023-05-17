Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Charlotte police honor late pilot Chip Tayag with ‘Civilian Medal of Valor’

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings had previously credited Tayag with saving countless lives.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored late pilot Chip Tayag with the Medal of Valor during its 2023 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday for his quick actions to help save others.

Tayag, WBTV’s Sky3 pilot for several years, died tragically in November 2022 in a helicopter crash with meteorologist Jason Myers.

Previously, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings credited Tayag with keeping others safe before that deadly crash.

Pilot Chip Tayag was honored for his heroic actions when Sky3 crashed this past November.

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic. Fortunately, there were no vehicles involved in it and I think that as we move forward, to me it looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else, in putting anyone else in danger,” Jennings said last year.

“If that truly is the case, then that pilot is a hero in my eyes to make sure that the safety and security of those driving on the road was not in jeopardy.”

Tayag’s widow, Kerry, accepted the award on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

Debbie Jarrell King
Ex-Moore County EMS supervisor stole drugs from inventory, sheriff says
A group of cyclists hit the road for a memorial ride, honoring and remembering other cyclists...
International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists
International Ride of Silence, honoring injured or killed cyclists.
International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists
Car crash in Winnabow
Car crashes into house in Winnabow
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to conduct free vessel safety checks for National Safe Boating Week