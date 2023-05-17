Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, a Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard was involved in a single-vehicle accident, according to a representative with Brunswick County Schools.

According to the release, bus 318 “ran off the road traveling around a curb and collided with a small number of trees before coming to a complete stop.” The incident was reported in the Riverside Drive area of Varnamtown.

Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated on-site by first responders.

“Brunswick County Schools and Cedar Grove Middle School administrators are on the scene and are facilitating parental pick-ups and transportation of students to campus,” states the release from Brunswick County Schools. “BCS would like to thank the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office and local EMS officials for their quick response and assistance in this accident.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.