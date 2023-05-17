Brunswick County Health Services, Safe Kids Cape Fear to host Summer Safety Saturday
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services and Safe Kids Cape Fear are teaming up to host a Summer Safety Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 10, at Waccamaw Park in Ash.
The Summer Safety Saturday is free of charge.
“There will be a variety of interactive youth safety activities and giveaways, including a bike rodeo, free bike helmets, swimming safety, and more,” a news release states. “Sunset Slush will also be onsite to help keep you cool and refreshed.”
To learn more about the event, click here.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.