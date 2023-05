ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A blood drive will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 24.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m.-1p.m. at 106 E. Broad Street in Elizabethtown.

T-shirts will be given to donors while supplies last.

To sign up, call Maria Edwards at 910-862-6702 or email medwards@bladenco.org.

