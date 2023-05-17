Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Battleship North Carolina to host Memorial Day ceremony

Battleship North Carolina
Battleship North Carolina(Kolby Skidmore (custom credit) | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 5 p.m., visitors will once again gather on the decks of the Battleship USS North Carolina to honor military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Memorial Day Observance, which has been held on the Battleship since 1962, will welcome Rear Admiral Jeffery Spivey, Deputy Commander, U.S. Military Sealift Command, as the featured military speaker this year.

“In an emotional ceremony remembering our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our Nation, there will be an invocation, benediction, memorial wreath presented by the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission, and a 21-gun salute performed by the U.S. Marines of H&S Battalion, MCB Camp Lejeune,” a news release states. “The Duke Ladd Band will play patriotic music as well as the famous Armed Forces Medley in honor of all our veterans.”

Captain Terry A. Bragg, Executive Director of the Battleship, and the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission are inviting the public to take part in this free event. The Battleship will open at 8 a.m. that day with free admission starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
A North Carolina Public Schools bus for Columbus County
Columbus County Schools: Driver disciplined after child gets left on school bus
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger reads the 30-20 senate vote to override Governor...
N.C. General Assembly overrides abortion bill veto
Darwin Nathaniel Murrill
Winnabow man charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Blood Drive
Blood drive to be held in Elizabethtown
Brunswick County Health Services and Safe Kids Cape Fear are teaming up to host a Summer Safety...
Brunswick County Health Services, Safe Kids Cape Fear to host Summer Safety Saturday
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
New Hanover Co. Register of Deeds’ downtown office now an official passport facility
The Leland Police Department announced that the intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft...
Intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive reopen in Leland following gas line puncture