Battleship North Carolina to host Memorial Day ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 5 p.m., visitors will once again gather on the decks of the Battleship USS North Carolina to honor military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Memorial Day Observance, which has been held on the Battleship since 1962, will welcome Rear Admiral Jeffery Spivey, Deputy Commander, U.S. Military Sealift Command, as the featured military speaker this year.

“In an emotional ceremony remembering our heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our Nation, there will be an invocation, benediction, memorial wreath presented by the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission, and a 21-gun salute performed by the U.S. Marines of H&S Battalion, MCB Camp Lejeune,” a news release states. “The Duke Ladd Band will play patriotic music as well as the famous Armed Forces Medley in honor of all our veterans.”

Captain Terry A. Bragg, Executive Director of the Battleship, and the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission are inviting the public to take part in this free event. The Battleship will open at 8 a.m. that day with free admission starting at 4 p.m.

