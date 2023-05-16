Winnabow man charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Darwin Nathaniel Murrill of Winnabow for alleged sex crimes involving a child on Tuesday, May 16.
Murrill has been charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
