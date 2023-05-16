Senior Connect
Whiteville science museum to screen TMNT (1990) as first in summer movie series

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville will host a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) as part of its summer movie series on Friday, May 19.

“Kicking off the series is ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (1990). Through contact with a mysterious ooze, four turtles in the sewers of New York mutate into intelligent pizza-loving humanoids – Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo. They are mentored in the art of ninja combat by the wise rat Splinter and when the evil Shredder attempts to take over the world, the turtles set out to stop him,” states an announcement from the museum.

The museum lawn will open at 7 p.m., and the 93-minute movie will begin at dusk. The event is family friendly, will feature educational activities for children, and not allow pets, coolers, alcohol or smoking.

The next movie in the “Movies on Madison: Summer Cinema Series” at the museum will be Finding Dory on Friday, June 16. The movie selections for July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 are yet to be announced.

“This series is made possible by the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville and the Columbus County Arts Council. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more by calling 910-788-5100 or emailing whiteville@naturalsciences.org.

