Whiteville City Schools superintendent to serve as Wayne County Public Schools superintendent
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wayne County Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Marcus A. Whichard to the position of superintendent for Wayne County Public Schools, according to an announcement from the school district.
According to the release, Dr. Whichard has served as the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools since 2019. His four-year term with Wayne County Public Schools will begin July 1 of this year.
Among other public leadership activities, Dr. Whichard also serves as a board member for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.
“I am honored and very excited to have been selected by the Board as the next Superintendent of the Wayne County Public Schools,” said Dr. Whichard. “This is a school system and community with proud accomplishments and great promise, along with the need for growth and improvement. I look forward to becoming an active participant in the community and I pledge my complete efforts towards making the Wayne County Public Schools among the finest in America.”
