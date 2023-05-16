Whiteville City Schools superintendent to serve as Wayne County Public Schools superintendent

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wayne County Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Marcus A. Whichard to the position of superintendent for Wayne County Public Schools, according to an announcement from the school district.

According to the release, Dr. Whichard has served as the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools since 2019. His four-year term with Wayne County Public Schools will begin July 1 of this year.

Dr. Whichard taught for six years at Tarboro High School before becoming Assistant Principal/Interim Principal at Sam D. Bundy Elementary School (Pitt County). He then moved back to the Edgecombe County Schools as Assistant Principal at SouthWest Edgecombe High School before being named Principal at C.B. Martin Middle School (Edgecombe County). That low-performing school exceeded growth for each of the two years Dr. Whichard served as Principal. He was then promoted to Principal at SouthWest Edgecombe High School, where that school exceeded growth for each of his four years there. He was selected as the Edgecombe County Public Schools Principal of the Year three times. He served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources with the Edgecombe County Schools from 2015 to 2019, then became Superintendent of the Whiteville City Schools in 2019, where he currently serves. Under his tenure, the Whiteville City Schools ranked number one in the region on the 2022 Teacher Working Conditions Survey.

Among other public leadership activities, Dr. Whichard also serves as a board member for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.

“I am honored and very excited to have been selected by the Board as the next Superintendent of the Wayne County Public Schools,” said Dr. Whichard. “This is a school system and community with proud accomplishments and great promise, along with the need for growth and improvement. I look forward to becoming an active participant in the community and I pledge my complete efforts towards making the Wayne County Public Schools among the finest in America.”

