Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Whiteville City Schools superintendent to serve as Wayne County Public Schools superintendent

Dr. Marc Whichard
Dr. Marc Whichard(Wayne County Public Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wayne County Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Marcus A. Whichard to the position of superintendent for Wayne County Public Schools, according to an announcement from the school district.

According to the release, Dr. Whichard has served as the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools since 2019. His four-year term with Wayne County Public Schools will begin July 1 of this year.

Among other public leadership activities, Dr. Whichard also serves as a board member for the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.

“I am honored and very excited to have been selected by the Board as the next Superintendent of the Wayne County Public Schools,” said Dr. Whichard. “This is a school system and community with proud accomplishments and great promise, along with the need for growth and improvement. I look forward to becoming an active participant in the community and I pledge my complete efforts towards making the Wayne County Public Schools among the finest in America.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
Power line down at Shipyard Boulevard
Power restored for more than 1,500 customers after transformer blows near the State Port

Latest News

White Lake Water Festival Car Show
Hwy 6: The White Lake Water Festival Car Show
The N.C. Department of Transportation will be replacing bridge joints on N.C. 211 (Southport...
TRAFFIC ALERT: NCDOT to repair bridge joints on Southport Supply Road
On Saturday the White Lake Water Festival Car Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Lake...
Hwy 6: The White Lake Water Festival Car Show
Lane of S 17th St. closed near Independence Blvd., boil water advisory issued for water main break