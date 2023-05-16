Senior Connect
Victim’s family reacts after suspect in deadly hit-and-run pleads guilty

Walter Ange pleaded guilty Monday in a New Hanover County courtroom.
Walter Ange pleaded guilty Monday in a New Hanover County courtroom.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - December 4, 2021 is a night Luis Rodriguez will never forget. Rodriguez and his fiancé, Kelley Prince, were sleeping when a car crashed into their bedroom. Both of them were injured, and Prince later died at the hospital.

“It’s been a long road to recovery,” said Rodriguez. “I’m still in recovery from my injuries, and I’m still adjusting to a new normal. And that’s going to take a lot of time as well. So, I mean, losing someone that is the love of your life doesn’t go away.”

Walter Ange, the suspect in the deadly crash, pleaded guilty Monday to six charges, including felony death by motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison and four years of probation.

“Myself and Kelley Prince’s family were very relieved to know that he finally, you know, took responsibility for his actions for what he did that night on December 4, 2021,” said Rodriguez.

That date is also one Ange is unlikely to forget. Ange was sentenced to spend two nights in jail on each anniversary of Prince’s death during his time on probation.

“I just hope that he thinks long and hard [about] what he’s done, you know, to myself, and Kelley’s family while he’s incarcerated,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez wants Prince’s life to be remembered.

“I’d like people to remember that Kelley was a very compassionate person. It didn’t matter what kind of background that they came from,” he said. “She treated everybody like a human being.”

Ange was convicted of felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, felony hit and run causing death, felony hit and run causing injury, reckless driving to endanger, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

