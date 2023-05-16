Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: NCDOT to repair bridge joints on Southport Supply Road

The N.C. Department of Transportation will be replacing bridge joints on N.C. 211 (Southport Supply Road) across Royal Oak Swamp starting Tuesday, May 16,(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will be replacing bridge joints on N.C. 211 (Southport Supply Road) across Royal Oak Swamp starting Tuesday, May 16.

Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 22.

One lane will be closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

