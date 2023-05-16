TRAFFIC ALERT: NCDOT to repair bridge joints on Southport Supply Road

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will be replacing bridge joints on N.C. 211 (Southport Supply Road) across Royal Oak Swamp starting Tuesday, May 16.

Work will be done from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 22.

One lane will be closed. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving in the area.

