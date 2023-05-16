Senior Connect
Steep Canyon Rangers, Matisyahu to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Steep Canyon Rangers and Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce with Cydeways are set to play...
Steep Canyon Rangers and Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce with Cydeways are set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(Live Nation, Steep Canyon Rangers, Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce, Cydeways)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced concerts with Matisyahu + G. Love & Special Sauce and Steep Canyon Rangers.

Matisyahu + G. Love & Special Sauce with guest Cydeways will play on Sunday, Aug. 20, as part of their 2023 Summer Tour, and Steep Canyon Rangers will play on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Steep Canyon Rangers concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale for both concerts on Friday at the Live Nation website and the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

