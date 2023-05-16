Steep Canyon Rangers, Matisyahu to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced concerts with Matisyahu + G. Love & Special Sauce and Steep Canyon Rangers.

Matisyahu + G. Love & Special Sauce with guest Cydeways will play on Sunday, Aug. 20, as part of their 2023 Summer Tour, and Steep Canyon Rangers will play on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Steep Canyon Rangers concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale for both concerts on Friday at the Live Nation website and the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office.

