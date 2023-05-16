Overnight closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Wilmington-bound traffic asked to use Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that both lanes headed towards Wilmington on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Thursday, May 18.

According to the announcement, both northbound lanes of U.S. 17/74 will be closed overnight for inspection work, which began on Monday, May 15.

“NCDOT will be inspecting aerial cables and repairing support clamps for aerial cables. Both lanes going into Wilmington will be closed. Traffic going into Wilmington will need to use the Isabel Holmes Bridge,” states the NCDOT on DriveNC.gov.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. on Thursday.

