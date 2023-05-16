Senior Connect
Over 65 employers to take part in virtual national job fair for veterans

(wifr)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Disabled Army Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are set to co-host a virtual job fair for veterans on Tuesday, May 23.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve are invited to take part in the fair.

“More than 65 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, the veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost,” states an announcement from DAV.

You can register for the fair on the DAV website.

