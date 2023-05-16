One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at the 4700 block of Oleander Dr. at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
According to police, traffic was affected in the southbound and northbound lanes. The crash was cleared by about 5:15 p.m.
A spokesperson with WPD says one of the car drivers is being charged with a DWI.
Two people suffered minor injuries and no one was taken by EMS to the hospital.
