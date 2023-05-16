One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a three-vehicle collision at the 4700 block of Oleander Dr. at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

According to police, traffic was affected in the southbound and northbound lanes. The crash was cleared by about 5:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with WPD says one of the car drivers is being charged with a DWI.

Two people suffered minor injuries and no one was taken by EMS to the hospital.

