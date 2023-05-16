Oak Island police asking for public assistance in locating missing rescue tube

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 16, that it is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing rescue tube.

“Shortly after sunrise this morning, the Oak Island Police Department was notified of a missing Rescue Tube, which was mounted on the Water Safety Station at the SE 58th Beach Access Location. After a brief search of the area, it appears the Rescue Tube was most likely stolen,” states the release from police.

Authorities ask that you contact the police department at (910) 278-5595 if you know the possible location of the missing tube.

“Please understand that stealing from or vandalizing the Water Safety Stations in any way is a serious crime, and one that could potentially endanger a life. These are not souvenirs or trophies, they are important tools that help us, the Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation in our mission to SAVE LIVES, and must be counted on to be there when needed.”

“Our Beach Services Unit, which began its season patrols yesterday, has already replaced the Rescue Tube, however replacements are LIMITED and require a significant cost. This is not our preferred way to start the summer safety season, and should NOT indicate what is expected for the weeks to come,” the release continues. “Thank you, Oak Island for your assistance in finding this device, let’s work together as ONE community to help ensure everyone’s safety moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.