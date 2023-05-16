N.C. Senate votes to override abortion bill veto; House vote expected later tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a veto by Governor Roy Cooper over the weekend, the N.C. Senate voted 30-20 to override the veto of Senate Bill 20. The House is expected to vote on the bill later tonight.

Overriding a veto requires 60 percent of the legislature in each chamber to vote in favor of the override. Given all members are present, it will require 72 votes in the House.

Republicans have barely enough votes in both chambers to override the veto. But if one Republican breaks rank and votes against the override, it could turn the tides.

Officially titled the “Care for Women, Children, and Families Act”, the bill would outlaw most abortions after 12 weeks. Abortions would be allowed through the 20th week in cases of rape or incest, and through the 24th week in the case of medical emergencies or a ‘life-limiting anomaly’ in the fetus.

Rep. Ted Davis previously said during a forum hosted by Port City Daily, WECT and WHQR last October that he supported the current law. When asked Tuesday morning, he said he is “still looking at the pros and cons.”

The rules would add informed consent provisions, including various information about abortions, a real-time view of the fetus, and a private right of action against a physician who ‘coerced or misled’ before the abortion.

The bill would also add $3.5 million in recurring funds for the 2023-2025 fiscal years for competitive grants for reversible, long-acting contraceptive drugs or devices. Another $2.8 million in the same period for both fiscal years would go towards paying additional Medicare benefits for pregnancy care.

The full bill text is available on the General Assembly website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.