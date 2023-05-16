Senior Connect
More than 1,500 customers without power after transformer blows near the State Port

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 1,500 people in Wilmington are without power after a transformer blew at 1 Shipyard Boulevard near the State Port.

According to Duke Energy Progress’s outage map, the power loss was reported around 8:22 p.m. The power is estimated to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Wilmington Fire Department is on the scene investigating the cause.

Duke Energy Progress has a crew en route.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

