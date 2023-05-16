Senior Connect
Minor injuries reported following apparent truck rollover near Bolivia

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, May 15, authorities in Bolivia responded to a reported vehicle rollover on Green Lewis Road.

At the scene, the Bolivia Fire Department reports that they found the truck leaning against a tree.

“Thankfully only minor injuries not requiring EMS transport for the 3 passengers involved!” states the release from the fire department. “Strong work from our crews who responded!”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

