Minor injuries reported following apparent truck rollover near Bolivia

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, May 15, authorities in Bolivia responded to a reported vehicle rollover on Green Lewis Road.

At the scene, the Bolivia Fire Department reports that they found the truck leaning against a tree.

“Thankfully only minor injuries not requiring EMS transport for the 3 passengers involved!” states the release from the fire department. “Strong work from our crews who responded!”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

