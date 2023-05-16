Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland VFW Post 12196 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic(WILX)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland VFW Post 12196 is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony in partnership with the town of Belville on Monday, May 29, to commemorate the deaths of loved ones during wartime.

The public and families of all deceased veterans are invited to attend the ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial at the Riverwalk at 9 a.m.

A wreath and roses will be placed at the Memorial to honor the deceased veterans.

For more information, you can email the VFW Post or call 910-408-1934.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
Firefighters in Southport battled a house fire that began at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday,...
Southport house fire results in estimated $300,000 in damages
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, May 14, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable, unsettled at times

Latest News

Power line down at Shipyard Boulevard
More than 1,500 customers without power after transformer blows near the State Port
Mitchell Sykes; North Carolina man charged with murder of 23-year-old at Myrtle Beach condo
N.C. man accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old in Myrtle Beach area condo
A proposed roundabout (bottom left) and road removal (the diamond-filled area at the center...
Improvements may be coming to crash-prone N.C. 210 intersections
Improvements may be coming to crash-prone N.C. 210 intersections