Leland VFW Post 12196 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland VFW Post 12196 is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony in partnership with the town of Belville on Monday, May 29, to commemorate the deaths of loved ones during wartime.

The public and families of all deceased veterans are invited to attend the ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial at the Riverwalk at 9 a.m.

A wreath and roses will be placed at the Memorial to honor the deceased veterans.

For more information, you can email the VFW Post or call 910-408-1934.

