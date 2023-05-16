Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lawmakers to attempt abortion ban veto override today

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in...
After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in abortions in the country, according to a report by The Society of Family Planning.(Amber Arnold | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate is planning to vote Tuesday on whether to override North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a controversial abortion bill. Once the Senate casts its vote, the House will take up the same vote on its side of the rotunda.

The reactions have been widespread after the veto of what is essentially a 12-week abortion ban, with some exceptions including extending the limit through 20 weeks for rape and incest and through 24 weeks for “life-limiting” fetal anomalies.

Public opinion appears to be on the side of the right-to-choose argument. IPSOS’ Public Affairs Vice President says their data shows that North Carolinians want to keep the ban at 20 weeks, rather than lowering it to 12.

After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in abortions in the country, according to a report by The Society of Family Planning.

Efforts to stop the abortion bill are continuing in North Carolina as the General Assembly prepares to vote on an over-turn of Governor Roy Cooper’s veto.

Right now, Republicans have a supermajority to override Cooper’s veto, but if just one Republican declines to override it the new legislation would remain vetoed.

Republicans remain silent ahead of a vote to overturn the veto. WITN reached out to dozens of them from both the House and Senate and either didn’t hear back or declined to comment Monday.

Governor Cooper has said that the twelve-week abortion ban bill would “effectively ban many abortions altogether because of the restrictions and requirements within it”.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Daquan Curtis Long
Suspect in fatal 2022 shooting of teenager pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Latest News

Kayla Unbehaun
Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Overnight closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Wilmington-bound traffic asked to use Isabel Holmes Bridge
Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a...
Man sentenced to more than five years for killing woman after crashing car into apartment
Bladen County commissioners approve use of opioid settlement funds for establishing adult drug court