Lane of S 17th St. closed near Independence Blvd., boil water advisory issued for water main break

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced on Tuesday, May 16, that a lane of S 17th Street is closed at this time near its intersection with Independence Boulevard due to a water main break that occurred Monday night.

“The closure is expected to remain in place through late Tuesday morning. Access to the Pointe at Barclay shopping center is not impacted,” states the release from the CFPUA.

According to the announcement, crews were alerted to a water main break in the area at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Water service has been restored, but the CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the following customers:

  • 1407 Barclay Pointe Blvd.
  • 2029 Stonecrop Drive
  • 2030 Stonecrop Drive

The CFPUA provided the following map that details where the closure is located:

A lane of S 17th Street is closed at this time near its intersection with Independence...
A lane of S 17th Street is closed at this time near its intersection with Independence Boulevard due to a water main break that occurred Monday night.(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)

