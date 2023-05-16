Senior Connect
Hwy 6: The White Lake Water Festival Car Show

On Saturday the White Lake Water Festival Car Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Lake Church.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The White Lake Water Festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 17, with lots of family-friendly activities planned for Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday the White Lake Water Festival Car Show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Lake Church. Registration for the show will begin at 8 a.m., and those interested in bringing a vehicle are asked to call (910) 872-1726.

Lake Church is located at 1930 White Lake Drive.

WECT is taking Highway 6 to the White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 19. You can learn more about the festival and find other Highway 6 stories on our website.

To see a schedule of events for the 2023 White Lake Water Festival, click here.

