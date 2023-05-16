Harris Teeter to host hiring event Thursday at all store locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harris Teeter has announced that a hiring event will be held on Thursday, May 18, at all store locations.

“Harris Teeter is ready to hire hundreds of new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment,” states the announcement. “Harris Teeter is eager to add qualified associates to its retail operations, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.”

According to the release, the hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to search for stores in southeastern North Carolina.

At the last hiring event, Harris Teeter reported that over 300 candidates received offers from the company. Interested individuals are asked to go to the customer service desk and ask to speak to an interviewer. Every candidate will receive an interview to discuss that location’s job opportunities.

“We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives,” said Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lauren Furr. “We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose.”

Although not necessary to have an interview, applicants are asked to apply online for available positions with Harris Teeter.

