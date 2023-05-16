Greenville woman celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot win
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A lucky woman in the East took a chance on a $1 ticket and won big.
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Myra Wilks, of Greenville, matched all five white balls on May 6′s Cash 5 drawing. She took home $71,250.
Wilks purchased her $1 winning ticket from King’s Convenience on Greenville Boulevard.
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.
