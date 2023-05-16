Greenville woman celebrates $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A lucky woman in the East took a chance on a $1 ticket and won big.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Myra Wilks, of Greenville, matched all five white balls on May 6′s Cash 5 drawing. She took home $71,250.

Wilks purchased her $1 winning ticket from King’s Convenience on Greenville Boulevard.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.