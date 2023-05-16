Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Girl missing for nearly 6 years found safe in NC, mother charged

Kayla Unbehaun was only 9 when she was abducted in Illinois.
Kayla Unbehaun was only 9 when she was abducted in Illinois.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WBTV) - A girl missing for nearly six years has been found safe in North Carolina and her non-custodial mother is in jail.

Heather Unbehaun is accused of kidnapping her daughter Kayla Unbehaun, whom she did not have custody of, from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017, when the child was just 9 years old.

Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.
Heather Unbehaun is being held in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting extradition back to Illinois.(Source: Buncombe County Jail)

Unbehaun is being held on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

For years, Kayla’s picture has been on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. The organization even has a more recent age-progressed photo of what she would look like now, at the age of 15.

Kayla’s father, Ryan, previously told a CBS station in Chicago that her mother had visitation rights every other weekend back in 2017.

After the July 4th holiday that year, his daughter never returned from a camping trip.

Her father shared a statement that he is overjoyed that Kayla is home safe and thanked everyone who helped make it possible.

He also asked for privacy as they get to know each other again.

Also Read: Months-long search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues on her 12th birthday

Kayla Unbehaun has been found after being missing for nearly six years.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Person dies after getting trapped by forklift at local Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Construction underway for Anthropologie store in Mayfaire
2 Scotland County students killed following chase, crash, officials say
(MGN)
Two vehicles heavily damaged after crash at Carolina Beach Rd and Independence Blvd
Daquan Curtis Long
Suspect in fatal 2022 shooting of teenager pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Latest News

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Overnight closures scheduled for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Wilmington-bound traffic asked to use Isabel Holmes Bridge
After Roe V. Wade was overturned in June 2022, North Carolina saw the largest spike in...
Lawmakers to attempt abortion ban veto override today
Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a...
Man sentenced to more than five years for killing woman after crashing car into apartment
Bladen County commissioners approve use of opioid settlement funds for establishing adult drug court